Louisville Zoo holds job fair for summer 2017 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're still in the middle of winter but the Louisville zoo is already thinking about their summer 2017 season.

Saturday the zoo held a job fair looking for candidates to join their team.

Open positions included admissions, guest services, education, rides and attractions. 

Pay starts at $9 an hour and applicants needed to be at least 16 years old and great with customer service.

The zoo is looking to fill 160 positions, and applicants arrived with resumes in hand.

"We're looking for folks who are energetic, who like working with the public, who want help give our guests a great experience, who like working outside, a lot of work is outside," Zoo Media Relations Manager Kyle Shepard said.

Additional jobs will be posted weekly on the Louisville Government website.

The 2017 season for the zoo runs from March until October. 

