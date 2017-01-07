Park Hill neighborhood holds community resource fair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Park Hill neighborhood holds community resource fair

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood is calling for peace and it's doing it by informing the public.

The Park Hill neighborhood held a community resource fair Saturday.

Several agencies were there to discuss education, employment, childcare, housing and legal issues.

Many of the services were provided by volunteers and donations.

The Center for Women and Families and UPS were two of the companies there to help inform communities and let them know what is available to them when they need it. 

"I don't want the community to have to go out.  We want the community - you know, make it no barriers - just let them be able to come here and get all the resources they need ," said Annette Dix, with Bridges of Hope. 

This is a quarterly event for Bridges of Hope.

Other workshops will include topics like Dental Care and Energy Management. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.