Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum reopens with new Kentucky State Reformatory exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Giving back to the community with teddy bears, while being behind bars.

The Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum reopened its doors Saturday, featuring an exhibit that shows what it's like for inmates of the Luckett Correctional Complex.

The first 200 guests received teddy bears made by inmates.

The exhibit answers questions people may have about what life is like behind the walls of the Kentucky State Reformatory in Oldham county.

"We shared a lot of of the day-to-day things. We pulled out some of the things that, quite frankly, are a reality as part of a prison setting ... confiscated items, weapons, and things like that," Kentucky State Reformatory Warden Aaron Smith said.

Organizers say the bear project is a way for inmates to to show a sense of purpose and focus their energies on creating something that will benefit the community. 

