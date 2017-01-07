Convention brings Lego fans from across the country to Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Convention brings Lego fans from across the country to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Exposition Center was busy this weekend, featuring a toy we probably have all played with at one point ... Legos.

The Lego BrickUniverse Convention brings together Lego fans from across the country.

One of its stars is Jonathan Lopes, who showcased some of his creations, including an 8-foot-tall model of New York City's Woolworth building.

More than 40 models were at the convention, and it included an area where fans could make their own creations.

For Lopes, Legos are a medium to express his passion.

"Lego pieces and colors are the equivalent, to me, of acrylic paints or something like that and also building 3D sculptures free form ... there is a process to that," Lopes said.

Other Lego models featured were football stadiums, bridges, the twin towers, and the Burj Kalifa in Dubai.

