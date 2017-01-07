Dinosaurs invade Kentucky Expo Center this weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dinosaurs invade Kentucky Expo Center this weekend

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dinosaurs roamed the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. 

It's all part of "Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed."

It's a weekend-long exhibit with hands-on displays and full-size life-like dinosaurs including a Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and a T-Rex.

Kids could ride a dinosaur, do a 'dino dig,' and arts and crafts.

Many of the displays are animatronic.

The exhibit is part of a nation-wide tour and continues at the Exposition Center through Sunday.

