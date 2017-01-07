Two Louisville Zoo residents celebrate big birthdays - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two Louisville Zoo residents celebrate big birthdays

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A very happy birthday this weekend at the Louisville Zoo.

Not one, but two of their most popular residents celebrated birthdays.

Qannik the Polar Bear turned 6, and Helen the gorilla is now 59.

Both animals received special birthday cakes as zoo guests sang to them.

Qannik made national headlines when she was found in 2011 on the side of a mountain in Alaska after being separated from her mom and sibling.

Helen is one of the oldest gorillas in North America and has been at the zoo for the last 14 years.

"It's a pretty big day for us. We are really proud of how well Helen is doing. She doesn't have a whole lot of health problems, she moves around really well, and we are just super excited to share this moment with everybody," Gorilla Forrest Keeper Michelle Wise said.

Both animals are zoo ambassadors. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.