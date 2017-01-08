Sunday marks Elvis Presley's 82nd birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sunday marks Elvis Presley's 82nd birthday

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elvis Presley fans are honoring *The King* this weekend.

Sunday would have been Presley's 82nd birthday.

Events have been taking place at the music legend's iconic home, Graceland, since Thursday to mark the occasion.

Presley died in 1977 at the age of 42.

