California Chrome gets his first look at Gulfstream track - WDRB 41 Louisville News

California Chrome gets his first look at Gulfstream track

Posted: Updated:

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- California Chrome has gotten his first look at the site of his final race.

The leading money winner in North American racing history went for a jog at Gulfstream Park early Sunday, two days after arriving to prepare for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28.

California Chrome has never raced in Florida, and his brisk pre-dawn trek onto the Gulfstream dirt was the first of many scheduled for the next few days. He's set to have daily early morning gallops until Saturday, when the plan calls for him to breeze five furlongs.

Gulfstream is the 10th, and final, track where California Chrome will run. He'll be retired to stud in Kentucky after the Pegasus, a race that could push his career earnings past $20 million.

California Chrome has only four wins in nine debut outings at a track.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.