Busted pipes shut down Bardstown Road restaurant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Busted pipes shut down Bardstown Road restaurant

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Busted pipes have caused the shutdown of the SuperChefs restaurant on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.

This is according to a sign that was placed on the front door of the business on Sunday morning.

The restaurant has been in its current location since July of last year. It relocated there after its previous location in St. Matthews was destroyed by fire in January of 2016.

There's no word on how long the restaurant will remain closed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.