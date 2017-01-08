2 dead in house fire in Elizabethtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 dead in house fire in Elizabethtown

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say a woman and her son have died in a house fire in Elizabethtown.

Hardin County Deputy Coroner John Clemens tells media outlets that the fire was reported early Saturday.

Clemens says 46-year-old DeAndra McIntyre and her 6-year-old son, Ryan Rothert, were pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Central Hardin assistant fire chief Carlus Sallee says the fire started in the basement. Valley Creek Fire Chief Joey Scott says four other people who were on the main floor of the one-story home escaped the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy on the victims was scheduled. Clemens said he believed the deaths were a result of smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.