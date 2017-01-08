Greater Clark County Schools will be closed Monday to repair wat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Greater Clark County Schools will be closed Monday to repair water damage

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School District says school will be closed Monday, Jan. 9 after a break in the HVAC system at Jeffersonville High School.

In a release, officials say the break was discovered Saturday around 4 p.m. which flooded a number of rooms in the school, including the district's main IT server room.

They say while they have worked this weekend to restore IT communications, more time is needed for equipment replacement and repair. 

School is expected to resume as scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

