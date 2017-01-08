Warm Up Louisville benefit concert provides warmth for those in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Warm Up Louisville benefit concert provides warmth for those in need



LOUISVILLE, Ky.  (WDRB) -- Warming up Louisville's homeless one song at a time. 

For the third year in a row, the Louisville Musician Service Coalition has put on a benefit concert for the area homeless and their pets. 

12 musical acts played for about four hours Saturday evening during Warm Up Louisville.

To get in to the event, you either had to make a $10 donation or donate a winter item, like a coat or gloves.

"[We're] specifically targeting folks who are on the streets 24/7 and that never find respite from the cold weather," Heidi Stenson said.

Last year the benefit concert brought in over 500 winter clothing items. 

Organizers expect this year to be even better. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

