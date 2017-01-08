LACETT | St. X grad Thomas holds on for win in Hawaii

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Despite some setbacks on the back nine, St. X grad Justin Thomas still managed to earn his first PGA win on American soil Sunday at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Thomas, who entered the day with a two shot lead, held on for a three stroke victory on Hideki Matsuyama.

Thomas led by as many as five strokes Sunday but ran into trouble on the 15th when he double boogied the hole. Matsuyama at one point pulled to within one shot but could not get any closer after failing to birdie on both the 15th and 16th.

Thomas ended the day with birdies on both 17 and 18. He becomes the first two time winner on the PGA in the 2016-2017 season.

