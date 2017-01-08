Family of teenage homicide victim dedicates road, decries violence

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The family of a 14-year-old homicide victim is remembering his life by trying to raise awareness about gun violence.

Troyvonte Hurt was killed on Aug. 24 at Jacob and Clay Streets. Police say it started as a drive-by where people fired at others on the sidewalk. The people on the sidewalk then returned fire, according to police.

“It'll never be the same,” Hurt’s mom Lanesha Harris said. “I've got my days. I've got my nights. As time goes on, I'll be okay.”

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged. According to Harris, the suspect was a friend of her son who wasn’t trying to injure Hurt.

On Sunday, Hurt’s family gathered on Taylor Boulevard near Iroquois Park to honor his life.

The family went through the Adopt-a-Highway program and had a 2.5 mile stretch renamed for the teenager.

“What we wanted to do is never let him be forgotten,” said Hurt’s grandfather Henry Booker, “Sometimes we make bad choices, sometimes bad things happen but we want to encourage people that gun violence is not the answer.”

They plan on having four days a year where they clean the stretch and hope to gather others to create an event for teens.

“Giving kids something to do after school other than just hang on corners is one of the solutions to violence,” Booker said. “Anybody that’s lost anybody to gun violence, we want to be an encouragement to them also.”

The first cleaning of the street is expected at the beginning of March.

