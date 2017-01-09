JCC asks do you have what it takes to compete in "Louisville's Got Talent?"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has many talented youngsters waiting to be seen. Do you have what it takes to compete in Louisville's Got Talent?

Local youth ages 6-18 can now register to show off their talents at the 4th annual Louisville's Got Talent competition produced by CenterStage and Jake Latts.

First-round auditions will be held Sunday, January 15, from 3pm-6pm at The J (Jewish Community Center of Louisville) , 3600 Dutchman's Lane. There is a $20 per person registration fee for the first act and $5 for each additional act.

The Top 20 acts will compete in the Live Grand Finale on Sunday, February 26, 2017. The Grand Prize winner gets a prize package valued at over $2,000 including professional coaching sessions, a photo shoot, a salon makeover, performance bookings, special appearances and up to $400 cash.

This year's competitors will be divided into two age groups, 6-12 and 13-18, with a winner chosen for each age group as well as a Grand Prize Winner.

There will also be a "People's Choice Award" which will be voted on and chosen by the audience at the live, final performance.

All acts in the showcase perform for not only a sell-out audience, but also many Louisville talent agents and theatre/film directors.

Acts in the past have included vocalists, bands, magicians, dancers, pianists, instrumentalists, jugglers and comedians. Louisville's Got Talent began four years ago as a bar mitzvah project by Jake Latts whose passion is theatre and music.

All proceeds from Louisville's Got Talent will directly benefit CenterStage Acting Out, a touring children's theatre troupe that travels to schools and community venues, presenting educational musical theatre to students of all ages.

CLICK HERE to register an act.



