Eric Holcomb sworn in as Indiana's 51st governor

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Former lieutenant governor Eric Holcomb was sworn in Monday as the 51st governor of Indiana.

The inauguration ceremony started at 11 a.m., but Holcomb's term formally began at 12:01 a.m.

In accepting the nomination Holcomb said he was "honored."

[CLICK HERE TO READ THE TEXT OF HOLCOMB'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH]

Other state constitutional officers who were elected in November were also sworn in at the ceremony. They include Holcomb's running mate Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, soon-to-be Attorney General Curtis Hill and incoming state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. The state's new auditor will also be sworn in.

Holcomb's inauguration completes his fast-paced ascension in the past year from a virtually unknown candidate to the state's top office.

Holcomb had spent a decade as a top aide to former Gov. Mitch Daniels and state Republican chairman when Gov. Mike Pence appointed him lieutenant governor in March.

Holcomb was picked as the GOP candidate for Governor in July, after Vice President-elect Mike Pence became President-elect Donald Trump's running mate. Pence will be sworn in with Trump on January 20th. John Zody, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, released the following statement after Holcomb was sworn in:

As a Hoosier, I want to offer best wishes to our new governor as he comes into office. I hope today will mark a much-needed new era for Hoosiers. It will be imperative that Governor Holcomb rise above Mike Pence’s shadow and not surrender to the out-of-touch ideologies of the GOP supermajorities. Indiana cannot bear another RFRA or a law that endangers Hoosier women and their families. Instead, we must address lagging wages for our workers, our crumbling infrastructure system, and a lackluster Pre-K program. There is still much to do to make sure Indiana is a leader in the 21st Century. But in order to accomplish this goal, we must always remember that Hoosier Common Sense will always prevail over party lines and ideology.

Holcomb's November election win was his first as a candidate, but he'll have a friendly Republican-dominated Legislature to work with. The 48-year-old has said he's willing to support raising gas taxes in order to pay for a GOP-backed plan to improve the state's infrastructure.

He's also said he's mainly focused on economic issues, workforce development-- and fighting the state's drug crisis.

