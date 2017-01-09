President-elect Trump calls Meryl Streep a 'Hillary Flunkie' following Golden Globes remarks

NEW YORK CITY (WDRB) -- President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at actress Meryl Streep.

Streep teed off on Donald Trump while accepting a top honor during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. Trump wasted no time hitting back on Twitter calling Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and a "Hillary flunky who lost big."

A top aide to Donald Trump says actress Meryl Streep should have supported the president-elect instead of denouncing him from the stage of the Golden Globes.

Kellyanne Conway told "Fox and Friends" Monday that she's "concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep's is inciting people's worst instincts."

Streep repeatedly criticized Trump and his remarks targeting various groups, including foreigners and journalists, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The actress' speech silenced the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and her remarks immediately became a trending topic on Twitter.

Streep said she was mortified during the presidential campaign by Trump's criticism of a disabled New York Times reporter, and called for people to support press rights as a check on Trump's power.

Trump tweeted Monday morning "For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

The actress anticipated blowback from Trump supporters, saying at one point during her speech, "Hollywood is crawling with foreigners, so if you kick them all out you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts."

Conway said of Streep: "I really wish she would have stood up last night and said, `I didn't like the election results but he is our president and we're going to support him."'

