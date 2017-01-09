BOZICH | Will the Pitinos make Father/Son history Monday?

Richard (left) and Rick Pitino should have Minnesota and Louisville ranked in the Top 25 this week.

LOUISVILLE, (Ky.) — I found a question that neither Siri nor Google nor Alexa could answer.

I sent it to Jim O’Connell, the dean of college basketball writers for the Associated Press.

If Minnesota makes its expected move into the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 Monday, will Rick (Louisville) and Richard (Gophers) become the first father/son combination in college basketball history to have teams ranked in the same poll?

I’m waiting for his answer. Until then, here is my Top 25 for this week’s poll, which is scheduled to be released at noon.

UPDATE: O'Connell said that he would need several days to research the answer. But he called it a, "great idea." Thanks, Jim

1. Baylor (15-0) — Enjoy the next 36 hours because the safest prediction of the week is the Bears will lose at West Virginia Tuesday night.

2. Kansas (14-1) — The ‘one’ was the first game of the season in Hawaii in overtime against Indiana.

3. Villanova (15-1) — The Wildcats are looking up at Xavier in the Big East standings, and guess who’s coming to Philadelphia Tuesday night?

4. UCLA (16-1) — It’s the Bruins’ weekend to go on the road to Colorado and Utah.

5. Kentucky (13-2) — The Wildcats rank in the top 7 in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive and defensive efficiency ratings. That’s good.

6. Duke (14-2) — At Florida State and at Louisville without Coach K in Grayson Allen’s first road games since his suspension? What could go wrong?

7. Gonzaga (15-0) — Only Saint Mary’s or BYU can stop the Zags from regular-season perfection.

8. Florida State (15-1) — The Seminoles are 3-0 in the ACC but their next four are Duke (home), North Carolina (away), Notre Dame (home) and Louisville (home).

9. West Virginia (13-2) — Losing on the road to Texas Tech in overtime isn’t unforgivable.

10. North Carolina (14-3) — Florida State comes to Chapel Hill Saturday. Should be fun.

11. Creighton (15-1) — Butler visits Omaha Wednesday.

12. Louisville (14-3) — Three straight home games for the Cards and they need all three to climb back into the ACC race.

13. Oregon (15-2) — Easy road wins against the Washington schools suggest the Ducks have it rolling.

14. Saint Mary’s (14-1) — At Gonzaga Saturday.

15. Purdue (14-3) — The team to beat in the Big Ten.

16. Arizona (15-2) — Quietly won nine straight.

17. Butler (14-2) — Beat Villanova after losing to St. John’s and then needed overtime to handle Georgetown.

18. Xavier (13-2) — The sole unbeaten in the Big East.

19. Virginia (12-3) — The Cavaliers have already lost twice in the ACC and could stumble again this week at Clemson and at Boston College.

20. Wisconsin (14-3) — After making half of 20 threes against Indiana, the Badgers went 2 for 14 at Purdue.

21. Florida (12-3) — If the Gators win at Alabama Tuesday, it’s time to give them a closer look.

22. Cincinnati (13-2) — Road wins against Temple and Houston deserve your respect.

23. Notre Dame (14-2) — Say, hello, then goodbye. The Irish visit Miami, Virginia Tech and Florida State in their next three games.

24. Minnesota (15-2) — Enjoy it while you can. The Gophers are at Michigan State and Penn State this week.

25. Kansas State (13-2) - Welcome back, Bruce Weber. You’ve been better without Illinois than Illinois has been without you.

