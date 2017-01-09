Josh Young facing several charges after traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Josh Young, the man who made national headlines in 2013 after he was acquitted of murdering his stepbrother, Trey Zwicker, is facing several serious charges after being arrested over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, Young was spotted not wearing a seatbelt in a Hyundai Sonata pulled over Sunday afternoon on Goldsmith Lane near Bardstown Road.

An officer smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle, and called for a K9 officer. The K9 alerted to the center console, where police say they found an open alcohol container, marijuana and suspected meth.

Police searched the vehicle and found a scale, a pipe and a gun under the passenger seat where Young was sitting. Young was also wearing "a firearm holster in his waistband" and police say he appeared to be making movements toward the floor as the car was being stopped.

According to the arrest slip, the driver of the car, 32-year-old Allana Scales, had a "large number of baggies in her purse" as well as a large amount of cash in small denominations. Police say another passenger, 23-year-old Cody Smith, told police the marijuana was his and that he threw it up front.

No one took responsibility for the suspected meth.

Now Young is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Scales is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended or revoked driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Since he was acquitted on the murder charge, Young has had several run-ins with the law. In April, he was pulled over in a stolen car. He has also been arrested several other times on charges of assault, possession of synthetic cannabis, shoplifting and public intoxication.

Young also served a 120-day sentence for retaliating against a witness in his murder trial.

