McCONNELL: Affordable Care Act to be replaced 'rapidly'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Obama's health care law could be repealed in the Senate as early as this week.

McConnell says the Affordable Care Act will be replaced "rapidly" with a Republican version. However, he has not said when that will happen.

A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump says the goal is to replace the Affordable Care Act as quickly as possible.

"It would be ideal if we could do it all in one big action, but look, it may take time to get all of the elements of replace in place," said Reince Priebus, the incoming White House Chief of Staff.

If the Senate votes to repeal the law, the measure would then go to the House for approval.

