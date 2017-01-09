Kentucky Auditor to examine Louisville Arena Authority finances, contracts

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.More >>
According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.More >>
“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.More >>
The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.More >>
The Transportation Secretary said a key part of the president's plan will be letting companies invest in public works projects. Such collaborations between government and business – known as “public-private partnerships” – have been increasingly common in recent years.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the “misleading appearance” of a cheaper proposal.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>
The bipartisan measure filed last month would provide up to $50,000 for doctors and others to repay student loans if they agree to spend two years at certain treatment centers in the U.S.More >>
The potential public costs remain under negotiation nearly three months after Louisville City FC owners unveiled their preferred stadium site. As talks continue between the club and Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration, neither side is willing to say just how much taxpayer support may be included in the deal.More >>
The synthetic opioid fentanyl was linked to roughly two-thirds of the city's fatal overdoses last year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
