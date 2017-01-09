Thousands brave cold to get tickets for President Obama's farewe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands brave cold to get tickets for President Obama's farewell address

Posted: Updated:
President Barack Obama President Barack Obama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Obama is set to give his farewell address to the nation Tuesday night in Chicago.

Thousands of people braved the extreme cold this weekend for their chance to get free tickets to the event. Many stood in line for hours waiting for the tickets that were given on a first come, first serve basis.

One person called it "a part of history."

"I'm just glad to be a part of it. As a person who just voted in this recent election for the first time, really special to be able to see him speak live."

Hundreds waiting in line in a building across the street say they didn't get tickets because people kept cutting the line. Some tickets have already showed up online for as much as $5,000 each.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.