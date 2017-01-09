Kentucky Lottery modifies Cash Ball game to mark Kentucky's 225t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Lottery modifies Cash Ball game to mark Kentucky's 225th birthday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery has revamped its Cash Ball game to celebrate Kentucky's 225th birthday. 

Kentucky Cash Ball is now called the Cash Ball 225. Upgrades include a top prize of $225,000 and better, lower-tier prizes. Lottery officials say they hope players enjoy the changes to celebrate the commonwealth's anniversary.

"It plays a lot like PowerBall, where there are two different machines," said Chip Polston, spokesman for Kentucky Lottery. "You're trying to match four balls out of 35 in the first machine, one ball out of 25 in the second machine, and you match those, you win the game's top prize of $225,000."

Players can only buy the tickets for this game in Kentucky. Tickets are $1 and winners are drawn nightly at 11 p.m.

