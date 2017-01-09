Ford to give makeover to F-150 for 2018 model - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford to give makeover to F-150 for 2018 model

Image provided by: Ford
Image provided by: Ford Image provided by: Ford
Image provided by: Ford Image provided by: Ford
Image provided by: Ford Image provided by: Ford
Image provided by: Ford Image provided by: Ford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is giving its F-150 a makeover.

The 2018 model will have a new front-end grille, new wheel options, more technology options inside, and a new diesel engine.

The redesign comes just two years after Ford launched a new version of its top-selling model.

The new 2018 F-150 goes on sale this fall, and prices have not been announced.

It will be built at the Dearborn, Michigan, truck plant and the Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant.

