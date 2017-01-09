Oldham County man arrested for alleged involvement in double sho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oldham County man arrested for alleged involvement in double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a La Grange, Kentucky, man after he shot two people.

According to a news release, the incident took place just after 5 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Hollow Tree Road in the Sulphur neighborhood.

Police say 63-year-old Scott Fann got into an argument with a man. Over the course of that argument, Fann allegedly shot that man and a woman in the leg.

When police arrived, both Fann and the female victim were taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries. The male victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to police.

Fann was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

