Manhunt continues for suspect in killing of Orlando officer

The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.

Sister of homicide victim forgives killer as he accepts plea deal in Louisville courtroom

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A massive manhunt was underway Monday in central Florida as authorities searched for a man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police officer.

The Orlando Police Department announced the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on its official Twitter account Monday morning. A short time later, authorities said at a press conference that a second law enforcement officer was killed in a vehicle accident while searching for the suspect in Clayton's killing.

The shooting occurred near a Walmart store in northwest Orlando earlier Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Markeith Loyd, 41. Authorities said Loyd previously was a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last December.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," said Police Chief John Mina said at a press conference. "He will be brought to justice."

Mina lauded Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the force as a "committed" officer and "a hero" who gave her life to the community she loves. The tweet said Clayton always had a smile and a high five for every child she came across.

"She made a point, even outside her working hours, do to things for youth and do things for the community," said Deputy Chief Orlando Rolon, who added he assumed she was wearing a bulletproof vest since that is agency policy.

She was married and had two children. She died Monday at 7:40 a.m., less than an hour after she was shot while on duty.

Police released a video of Clayton's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher. A line of officers saluted as the stretcher was wheeled out.

Authorities said 17 area schools were placed in lockdown following the shooting.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared a day of mourning in the city.

Clayton either recognized Loyd or had been tipped off to his whereabouts when she approached him Monday morning, Mina said.

Loyd then fired multiple shots at Clayton, according to the police.

Sheriff's officials said Loyd was spotted by a deputy fleeing in the Orlando police officer's vehicle. The suspect pulled into a nearby apartment complex and then fired at a deputy, striking the deputy's SUV twice. The deputy wasn't harmed, the sheriff's office said.

Loyd then carjacked another vehicle, drove away and then abandoned the vehicle not far away, according to the sheriff's office.

The manhunt was being conducted where he abandoned the vehicle.

Gov. Rick Scott canceled an appearance in Orlando because of the shooting but appeared with Orlando officials at the news conference.

"I'm heartbroken and angry," Scott said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed