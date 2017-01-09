Fort Campbell soldier from Texas dies in Jordan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fort Campbell soldier from Texas dies in Jordan

Posted: Updated:

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The Department of Defense has announced the death of a Special Forces soldier who was serving in Jordan.

According to a statement from the DOD, Spc. Isiah L. Booker of Cibolo, Texas, died Jan. 7 in a noncombat-related incident. Booker was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The unit is part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's name for the campaign to drive Islamic State extremists out of Iraq and Syria.

The statement says the incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.