Louisville barbecue restaurant donates thousands of dollars to local charities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most businesses focus their energy on bringing in money.

Louisville barbecue restaurant "Momma's Mustard, Pickles and Barbecue" is giving it away - by the thousands.

According to a post placed Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page, Momma's is donating several thousand dollars to local charities.

The post states that "Home of the Innocents" will receive $12,553, "Sierra Club of Louisville" will receive $7,845, "Dare to Care Food Bank" will receive $5,481, "The Healing Place" will receive $3,138, "Special Olympics of Kentucky" will receive $1,569 and Olmstead Parks Conservancy will receive $1,569.

The donations were made to honor the birthday of restaurant owner Chad Cooley's mother.

It's part of the restaurant's "2% for Louisville" program.

