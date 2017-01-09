Former Bardstown Police chief under consideration to be Shepherd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Bardstown Police chief under consideration to be Shepherdsville's new police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Bardstown Police Chief Rick McCubbin is being considered for the job of chief for the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Council member Gloria Taft confirms that the mayor has asked the council to approve McCubbin as the new chief. McCubbin retired from his role as chief for the Bardstown Police Department last year.

This comes after Chief Douglas Puckett announced his retirement at the end of the month. He's been with the Shepherdsville Police Department since 2003.

Tuesday evening will be the first time the newly elected council is meeting.

Taft says the council wants to meet McCubbin and ask him some questions and there's no rush to vote or appoint him on Tuesday night.

Taft also says the next meeting will be on Jan. 24, so there is still time before Puckett retires.

