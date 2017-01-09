Ky. Supreme Court agrees to fast track lawsuit over U of L board - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Supreme Court agrees to fast track lawsuit over U of L board of trustees

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky's highest court has agreed to fast track a lawsuit between the state's Republican governor and Democratic attorney general over the leadership of the University of Louisville.

Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton issued an order on Monday ordering the Court of Appeals to transfer the case to the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order abolishing and replacing UofL's board of trustees last summer. Attorney General Andy Beshear sued him, and a state judge blocked Bevin's order. Bevin appealed. Meanwhile, the school's accrediting body has put the university on probation.

Saturday, the state legislature voted to abolish and replace UofL's board with a new governing body appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Bevin's lawyers are likely to ask the court to dismiss the case.

