POLICE: Wig-wearing suspect robbed Louisville Moby Dick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who wore a wig as he was robbing a Louisville restaurant back in November.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Nov. 26, 2016, at the Moby Dick at 2700 S. 3rd Street, near Winkler Avenue.

Police say 45-year-old Mark A. Phelps walked into the restaurant, "wearing a wig to disguise his appearance." He then allegedly pulled a handgun and presented a note demanding business cash.

According to the arrest report, he was given money and then ran away.

Police say he was identified by a witness, and another witness told officers that Phelps confessed to her.

He was arrested Sunday evening and charged with first degree robbery. Phelps is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

