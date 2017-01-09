iPhone celebrates 10th birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

iPhone celebrates 10th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The iPhone is celebrating its 10th birthday Monday.

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the world exactly ten years ago. The iPhone quickly took off in popularity and is credited for starting the smartphone age.

Apple was already a successful company, but the iPhone helped it became one of the top technology companies in the world. The company is set to release a new device this fall.

