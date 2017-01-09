KFC Yum! Center rated as a top ticket-selling venue - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC Yum! Center rated as a top ticket-selling venue

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new rating touts the KFC Yum! Center's ticket sales as among the best in the world.

Pollstar Magazine just released its annual Top 200 venues based on ticket sales.

It lists the arena as 30th in the U.S. and as number 59 in the world.

The magazine says the venue sold nearly 300,000 tickets last year, which is more than arenas in Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

The venue topping the list is O2 in London.

More big names are headed to Louisville this year, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bruno Mars.

