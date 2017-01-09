McConnell meets with Trump a day ahead of confirmation hearings

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with reporters outside Trump Tower on Jan. 9, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, met with President-elect Donald Trump this morning for about an hour at Trump Tower.

"I had a good meeting on the Senate agenda, which of course includes confirming the Cabinet appointments, getting further down the road toward repealing and replacing Obamacare -- we just simply talked about the Senate agenda and how we're ready to get going."

The Senate begins confirmation hearings tomorrow on Trump's cabinet nominees.

McConnell says he's hopeful that at least a half-dozen of Trump's picks will be in place before his inauguration.

Democrats claim the hearing schedule is too rushed.

"All of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration in having not only lost the White House, but having lost the Senate," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

The Kentucky Republican noted that Republicans were in the same boat eight years ago when they had to swiftly confirm multiple nominees who he described as "wildly liberal."

McConnell says all nominees will be properly vetted before taking office.

