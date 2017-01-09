Protesters in Louisville hope to convince Kentucky senators to r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Protesters in Louisville hope to convince Kentucky senators to reject Trump's cabinet picks

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters are taking their fight to protect the earth to the streets of Louisville, hoping to convince Kentucky's senators to reject some of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

They're taking a stand against his picks for Secretary of State, EPA Administrator and Energy Secretary. The Senate will hold hearings on his cabinet nominees starting Tuesday.

Dozens of protesters in Louisville on Monday called them "climate deniers."

"To respect the earth, we need legislation that doesn't take away from earth resources," Gabriella Gaona said. "We need to protect the earth."

The Louisville rally is just one across the nation protesting on what the group calls a "Day Against Denial." 

