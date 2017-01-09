Bullitt County Animal Control Director suspended for 'unacceptab - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County Animal Control Director suspended for 'unacceptable behavior'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Animal Control Director has been suspended.

Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts suspended Mark Williams on Monday afternoon, citing "unacceptable behavior."

Last month, Williams was reprimanded after a Fiscal Court meeting where seven residents voiced their concerns over Williams' behavior, some saying he has a hostile attitude and has been rude and aggressive towards them on several occasions.

Williams is now suspended for the rest of the week, without pay, for insubordination. The letter states any future occurrences will result in him being fired.

Williams says he can't comment on the suspension because he signed a waiver where he can't talk to the media without county government approval. 

Here is a reprimand letter to Williams from last month:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

