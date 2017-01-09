Elizabethtown house fire kills mother and son trapped in basement

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a woman and her son died in a house fire in Elizabethtown early Saturday. Neighbors said the two were trapped inside the basement.

Karen McKinley has lived next door to the Claudie Avenue home off Hodgenville Road for 31 years. She said DeAndra McIntyre, known as Dee Dee, and her young son Ryan died in the fire.

McKinley and her son woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screams coming from next door. She went over to see what was happening.

“I come to the front door, and I asked what is going on,” McKinley said. “And Denis said, ‘My house is on fire!’”

McKinley and her son help get the homeowner, Denis, and three family members get dressed and get out of the home. But then she found out Dee Dee was still inside the basement with her son. She said it was agonizing to wait for the firefighters to find them.

“It was gut-wrenching,” McKinley said. “It was gut-wrenching because you knew they was trapped, and there was no way to get them.”

McKinley said Denis was always friendly and generous, adding that Dee Dee recently moved back into the home to take care of her father, Denis, after his wife died.

“They were good people,” said McKinley, holding back tears. “I just hope he don’t move. It’s a big possibility. I mean, he lost his wife there. And now his daughter. I just don’t know how much more he can take.”

An online donation fund has been set up by Dee Dee’s oldest son to help with family costs.

Hardin County Deputy Coroner John Clemens said McIntyre, 46, and Ryan, 6, were pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Central Hardin assistant fire chief Carlus Sallee said the fire started in the basement. Valley Creek Fire Chief Joey Scott says four other people who were on the main floor of the one-story home escaped the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy on the victims was scheduled. Clemens said he believed the deaths were a result of smoke inhalation.

