Elizabethtown house fire kills mother and son trapped in basement

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a woman and her son died in a house fire in Elizabethtown early Saturday. Neighbors said the two were trapped inside the basement.

Karen McKinley has lived next door to the Claudie Avenue home off Hodgenville Road for 31 years. She said DeAndra McIntyre, known as Dee Dee, and her young son Ryan died in the fire.

McKinley and her son woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screams coming from next door. She went over to see what was happening.

“I come to the front door, and I asked what is going on,” McKinley said. “And Denis said, ‘My house is on fire!’”

McKinley and her son help get the homeowner, Denis, and three family members get dressed and get out of the home. But then she found out Dee Dee was still inside the basement with her son. She said it was agonizing to wait for the firefighters to find them.

“It was gut-wrenching,” McKinley said. “It was gut-wrenching because you knew they was trapped, and there was no way to get them.”

McKinley said Denis was always friendly and generous, adding that Dee Dee recently moved back into the home to take care of her father, Denis, after his wife died.

“They were good people,” said McKinley, holding back tears. “I just hope he don’t move. It’s a big possibility. I mean, he lost his wife there. And now his daughter. I just don’t know how much more he can take.”

An online donation fund has been set up by Dee Dee’s oldest son to help with family costs.

Hardin County Deputy Coroner John Clemens said McIntyre, 46, and Ryan, 6, were pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Central Hardin assistant fire chief Carlus Sallee said the fire started in the basement. Valley Creek Fire Chief Joey Scott says four other people who were on the main floor of the one-story home escaped the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy on the victims was scheduled. Clemens said he believed the deaths were a result of smoke inhalation.

