JCPS giving away winter clothes next week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS giving away winter clothes next week

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families in need of winter clothing will soon be able to get coats, hats and gloves for free -- thanks to JCPS.

The district will be handing out the clothes starting next Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the Northwest Neighborhood Place on West Market Street.

Parents and guardians must bring their children to receive the winter clothing. The giveaway will last until noon or when all items have run out.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.