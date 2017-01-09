Heaven Hill Master Distiller dies after battle with ALS - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Heaven Hill Master Distiller dies after battle with ALS

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill is mourning the death of its Master Distiller. 

The Bardstown company says Parker Beam died at age 75 after battling ALS, or "Lou Gehrig's Disease." Beam was the grandnephew of Jim Beam. 

His career as a whiskey maker spans more than half a century.

Beam was responsible for distilling and aging Evan Williams, the No. 2 selling bourbon in the world. \

