U of L Board of Trustees case headed to Kentucky Supreme Court

The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.

The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.

Sister of homicide victim forgives killer as he accepts plea deal in Louisville courtroom

Sister of homicide victim forgives killer as he accepts plea deal in Louisville courtroom

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – State leaders are voicing concerns about the future the University of Louisville’s future with its accreditation agency.

“Based upon Senate Bill 12, after our review, the damage may be done to the University of Louisville,” Kentucky Attorney General (D) Andy Beshear said Monday.

Senate Bill 12, approved on a largely party-line vote, closely mirrors Gov. Matt Bevin’s executive orders from last summer in which he attempted to scrap the 20-person board and replace it with a 13-person board. But it also gives the state Senate the ability to confirm a governor’s appointees to the board.

Gov. Bevin’s actions resulted in the university’s accrediting agency, the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges, placing U of L on probation last month. Among other issues, SACS expects the university to have a policy whereby board members are not dismissed without cause and are free from undue influence.

On Monday, Beshear announced that the Kentucky Supreme Court would hear the case and that it would skip the court of appeals.

“What the governor is claiming is not only damaging to U of L, but potentially damaging to all of our universities,” Beshear said.

But Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican from Clay County, said SACS has been “pointedly vague” about what actions the legislature can take to satisfy the organization.

He called the bill a “first step” toward resolving the issues and said the legislature would later adopt more specific rules surrounding board member qualifications and situations that could lead to members being dismissed, such as “dysfunction.”

“We want a final decision,” Beshear said. “Not only for U of L but for all of Kentucky's universities, as quickly as we can.”

Gov. Bevin’s office did not return a request for comment Monday night.

Related Stories:

University of Louisville board overhaul continues on legislative fast track

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.