LANE | Favorites Prevail on Day One of the Boys LIT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new system is being used to determine the rankings and the field for this year's Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament, developed by Jefferson County Athletics Director Jerry Wyman. The ratings held to form on the opening day of the 70th annual event. All four of the higher-ranked teams advanced at Valley High School on Tuesday:

(14) Central 65 (19) Jeffersontown 48

(13) Christian Academy 80 (20) Manual 60

(15) St. Xavier 62 (18) Moore 50

(16) Fairdale 69 (17) Western 62

Here's the schedule for the Tuesday and Wednesday with all games at Valley High School:

Tuesday--

(7) Waggener vs. (10) Male 3:30 pm

(8) Butler vs. (9) Eastern 5:00 pm

(6) Valley vs. (11) DeSales 6:30 pm

(5) Bullitt East vs. (12) PRP 8:15 pm

Wednesday--

(3) Doss vs. (14) Central 3:30 pm

(1) Fern Creek vs. (16) Fairdale 5:00 pm

(4) Ballard vs. (13) CAL 6:30 pm

(2) Trinity vs. (15) St. Xavier 8:15 pm

The quarterfinals are Friday beginning at 4:00 pm. The Semifinals are 10:00 and 11:30 am Saturday with the final Saturday at 8:00 pm.