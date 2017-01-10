Louisville International Airport to add 6 new nonstop routes via - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville International Airport to add 6 new nonstop routes via Allegiant Airlines

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Allegiant Airlines is adding new nonstop routes from Louisville International Airport to sunny beach destinations.

"We're thrilled to announce our arrival in a brand new city to begin the new year," said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. "We're sure that Louisville travelers will take advantage of our nonstop, ultra-low fare service to the six sunny vacation destinations we're announcing today."

There will be four year-round, nonstop flights from here to Florida -- including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. It's also adding two seasonal nonstop flights to Destin, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. 

Allegiant says it's running a special right now: prices for flights to those new locations will start as low as $44 for the next three days.

"It started out to be four (flights)" said Lesa Siebert with the Louisville International Airport Board. "And then looking at our numbers and looking at where our travelers are going, they realized that there was the opportunity to add these two additional markets because we have people going there and they figured it would be a good opportunity to really put a presence in the community and make a statement that we're here and we're in it for the long haul, and we support this community." 

The new direct flights will be available twice a week starting in May. For more information on flights, visit Allegiant.com.

City and airport officials say they're looking to add direct flights to Boston and Los Angeles next. 

"Hopefully, within the next year we will be able to make some more announcements about those flights coming on board," Louisville International Airport board member, Lesa Seibert said. 

