Lace up for free Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon train

Lace up for free Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon training

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It takes the right preparation and motivation to participate in the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and mini Marathon.

Norton Sports Health can help you achieve your marathon goals. Join others just like you at the Kick-off Event to the training program at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday, January 12th 6pm.

This FREE Marathon and mini Marathon training program features 14 weeks of organized group runs, training tips and preparation.

Trainees have the opportunity to talk with professionals about nutrition, training tips, injury prevention and education.

CLICK HERE to register for the training program.
    
