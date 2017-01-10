Pets on the plane! Vice President-elect Pence moves pets and fam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pets on the plane! Vice President-elect Pence moves pets and family to Washington, DC

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family start their move to Washington, but they won't be going alone.

The Pence family's bunny, Marlon Bundo, was let off the plane at Joint Base Andrews on Monday before the vice president-elect.  He arrived with wife Karen and their 22-year-old daughter Charlotte aboard Air Force Two.

The family's two cats, Oreo and Pickle, will also make the move to D.C. Apparently, Pickle got sick aboard that plane, which will be given the call sign Air Force Two once Pence is sworn in with President-elect Donald Trump on January 20th. 

The Pences also have a pet snake named Saphira. 

The former Indiana Governor's two other children were not on the flight. Son Michael, 24, is a Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenant training to be a pilot.  And 21-year-old Audrey is a student at Indiana's Hanover College.

After the inauguration, Pence and his family will move into the U. S. Naval Observatory, which is the traditional home of the Vice President. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

