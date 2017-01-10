Wet-dry vote on Tuesday to decide alcohol sales in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Old Louisville holds a wet-dry vote on Tuesday to decide on whether alcohol sales will be allowed.

A petition was started by the owners of the Toonerville Deli on South First Street last year. They want to renovate the restaurant, but say they can't afford to without the help of beer sales.

The wet/dry election is for the precinct in Old Louisville that's bordered by Preston, Oak, and 1st Streets and Burnett Avenue.

Voting will be held Jan. 10 at the Edison Building on West Ormsby Avenue from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

