Illegal dumping still a problem in Louisville despite decrease in it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two sofas, two mattresses, tires and trash can be found on Parthenia Avenue near Conn Street. Councilwoman Marianne Butler (D-15) says while illegal dumping is still a problem in Louisville, a crackdown on it is helping.

A surveillance picture shows one person caught on camera in December throwing out trash in the Portland neighborhood. Waste Enforcement located the truck January 6th and had it impounded. "If we catch you illegally dumping, we can confiscate the car and hold that as ransom," said Butler.

“The Metro Council continues to send a strong message that Solid Waste Management continues to enforce. To anyone who decides to illegally dump in Metro Louisville, you will be caught and it will be costly,” said Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton (D-5), who represents the Portland area.

You cannot get your car back, until you pay up. The person in the latest surveillance pictures ended up paying $1,000 in fines and fees. "Not only will you have to pay the dumping fees, you'll also have to pay the daily storage and the tow fees, so your dump becomes very expensive," said Butler. She says the tactic is working. "Yes, yes, we have seen a decrease because of it," said Butler.

Fed up with illegal dumping, metro council members tightened up the law six years ago. They added fines, towing and around a dozen cameras that never stay in one place. "The cameras are constantly moving," said Butler.

Butler says it has been a good plan of attack for problem areas across the city, including in her district near Churchill Downs.

She says if you are sick of seeing tires and trash in your yard, you can help, too. "And it doesn't have to be a government produced photograph. We get a lot of calls from people that have cameras in the back of their garages in the alley and they catch people dumping. as long as we can see that license plate number, we'll come out to your house and get the footage and we will prosecute on that," Butler explained.

Officials also say you can try to snap a photo with your phone if you catch someone throwing out trash near your home.



