UPDATE | New Albany man arrested after shots fired near Shelby County schools

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany, Ind., man was arrested after authorities say he fired shots at four men in Shelbyville on Tuesday morning, prompting a lockdown at four Shelby County schools.

According to an arrest report, it happened just after 8 a.m., near the 100 block of Highland Manor, near the intersection of Benson Pike and High Point Lane.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that when they caught up with him, 18-year-old Chase Wills claimed that he was being chased by four people. He allegedly told officers that he ran to the back of a driveway of a home in the 100 block of Highland Manor, and that the four individuals were at the end of the driveway. According to the arrest report, Wills said he "became scared that they were going to assault him," so he pulled out a gun and fired "multiple times" in their direction.

Patricia and Keith Sanford say they were inside their home with their daughter when five people started running through their yard. Shelby County Sheriff's deputies say at least three or four shots were fired in the Sanford's backyard.

"I was standing here on the porch," said Keith Sanford. "It was within 20 feet. It was a large caliber handgun -- .45 -- it was scary."

That's when Sanford said the shots were fired.

"Seconds later, about four shots ring out from the back our driveway up toward the road," Keith Sanford continued. "Two of the younger gentlemen were standing at the end of our driveway. I assume they were shooting at them."

No one was hurt, but Keith Sanford says he then heard the shooter banging on his back door. Patricia Sanford says he almost got into the house.

"After he got done shooting this way, he entered the back gate," she said. "He tore down the privacy fence of the back gate and tried to beat the back door in to get in, and he beat it enough that you could actually see a little lighting. If he had stayed and stuck around a little more, he would have entered the house."

"So I grabbed my gun, come outside, and by the time I come to the back of the house, I guess the shooter had already shot over our back fence and gone," Keith Sanford said.

"I'm terrified," he added. "I have a young daughter and my wife here, and the first thing on my mind is I've got to protect them. So it's terrifying, especially when it's in your driveway."

Police say Wills told them that he hid the gun in some leaves "in the hopes that we would not find it." The gun was eventually found in a woodline, near the public defender's office, according to police.

Police say the gun had been defaced with scratches through the serial number.

The four people Wills allegedly shot at had a different story, according to police. They said they were arguing with Willis, because they gave him $7 to buy cigarettes, and he never got them. They also said that they were "a long distance away" from Wills when he shot at them.

Police say they found two .45-caliber shell casings near the scene.

Wills was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a defaced firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Shelby County Superintendent James Neihof says that during the incident, state police advised the district to lock down four schools on Rocket Lane, including Shelby County High School, Wright Elementary, Area Technology Center and East Middle School. The Shelby County campus of JCTC was also locked down. Neihof says the lockdown was lifted at 8:35 a.m.

