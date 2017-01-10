Louisville Metro Police arrest man for stealing from storage uni - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police arrest man for stealing from storage units

Bruce Mitchell (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Bruce Mitchell (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Police need help locating a second suspect Shawnta Pound. There is a warrant out for her arrest. Police need help locating a second suspect Shawnta Pound. There is a warrant out for her arrest.
Stor-All Storage Facility on Dixie Highway Stor-All Storage Facility on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into and stole property from storage units.

Bruce Mitchell, 34, was arrested Monday. The alleged break-ins happened at Stor-All Self Storage, located at 10007 Dixie Highway. In a bizarre twist, police say Mitchell was also living in a leased unit at the facility. 

Investigators executed a search warrant for Mitchell's unit and a second warrant for his girlfriend's unit. Detective Daniel Taylor with LMPD's 3rd Division identified her as Shawnta Pound and tell WDRB there is a warrant out for her arrest.

It's believed the two suspects were living in Pound's unit together. According to police, stolen property was found inside both units, which linked Mitchell and Pound to several burglaries that happened around Christmas.

Detective Taylor says Mitchell would break into other storage units at night. Pound allegedly listed the items online and sold them.

"What they would do is break in to the storage unit, get what they wanted out of it, and then replace the lock with one that was theirs, so that nobody would know that they had been broken into," Taylor said. 

Since the locks were replaced, the thefts went mostly unnoticed by the storage facility. The regional manager of Stor-All declined WDRB's interview request.

Det. Taylor says at least seven units were hit by the suspects. He says it's possible there were break-ins at other units, but the owners may not have discovered that their units have been broken into. LMPD is urging anyone who rents a unit to check on their belongings, because there is a good amount of unclaimed stolen property still in Mitchell's unit. 

"Check on your property and make sure it's okay, because there's still a chance we can get your stuff back if it's missing," Taylor said. 

If your unit has been burglarized, you should file a report with LMPD's 3rd Division. 

Mitchell is charged with burglary and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

If you have any information that could help locate Shawnta Pound, call 574-LMPD (5673).

