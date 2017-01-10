POV | Private Bridge Maintenance a Good Idea

The store will serve more than 20 different kinds of cereal at all times of the day, even until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on the weekends.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

If you bought a new car, would you be more comfortable with its maintenance being the responsibility of the manufacturer who designed and built it? Or a government agency called something like “Department of Automotive Upkeep?”

I know what my choice would be, and that’s why I’m pleased with Indiana’s new public-private partnership that places the responsibility for all maintenance and road clearing on the east end’s new Lewis and Clark Bridge on WVB East End Partners.

After all, WVB is a partnership of the same companies that built the bridge, so they should be more familiar with its capabilities, limitations and unique physical characteristics than anyone else. And the fact that their exclusive responsibility will be this single section of road means it’ll get timely attention when it needs it, without waiting its turn.

And as an added bonus for Kentucky -- even though their deal is with Indiana, WVB will be responsible for the road on the Kentucky side of the bridge all the way to Harrods Creek, allowing Kentucky’s plows and salt trucks to focus their efforts elsewhere in bad weather.

Of course, the service won’t be free. But I think it’ll be a far more efficient use of Indiana’s money than dumping the same chores on an already overburdened government bureaucracy, and I believe Kentucky would do well to pay attention.

Call and tell us what you think.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.