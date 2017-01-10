POV | Private Bridge Maintenance a Good Idea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POV | Private Bridge Maintenance a Good Idea

Posted: Updated:

If you bought a new car, would you be more comfortable with its maintenance being the responsibility of the manufacturer who designed and built it? Or a government agency called something like “Department of Automotive Upkeep?”

I know what my choice would be, and that’s why I’m pleased with Indiana’s new public-private partnership that places the responsibility for all maintenance and road clearing on the east end’s new Lewis and Clark Bridge on WVB East End Partners.

After all, WVB is a partnership of the same companies that built the bridge, so they should be more familiar with its capabilities, limitations and unique physical characteristics than anyone else. And the fact that their exclusive responsibility will be this single section of road means it’ll get timely attention when it needs it, without waiting its turn.

And as an added bonus for Kentucky -- even though their deal is with Indiana, WVB will be responsible for the road on the Kentucky side of the bridge all the way to Harrods Creek, allowing Kentucky’s plows and salt trucks to focus their efforts elsewhere in bad weather.

Of course, the service won’t be free. But I think it’ll be a far more efficient use of Indiana’s money than dumping the same chores on an already overburdened government bureaucracy, and I believe Kentucky would do well to pay attention.

Call and tell us what you think.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.