Suspect charged with murder after fatal shooting in Pleasureville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Pleasureville, Kentucky, Monday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old Randall Carman was taken into custody Monday night. He is charged with murder.

Police a 23-year-old Zachary Fluhr was shot at an apartment building in the 1000 block of Main Street around 5 p.m. Monday, and the shooter was the one to call KSP to say someone had been shot.

"I was completely shocked because it's just a small town and not used to someone coming out here and getting shot," said Samantha Head, who lives nearby.

Pleasureville straddles the Henry and Shelby County lines about 45 miles northeast of Louisville.

Police say Carman is cooperating with the investigation. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

