Suspect charged with murder after fatal shooting in Pleasurevill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect charged with murder after fatal shooting in Pleasureville, Ky.

Posted: Updated:
Randall Carman (Source: Carroll County Detention Center) Randall Carman (Source: Carroll County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Pleasureville, Kentucky, Monday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old Randall Carman was taken into custody Monday night. He is charged with murder.

Police a 23-year-old Zachary Fluhr was shot at an apartment building in the 1000 block of Main Street around 5 p.m. Monday, and the shooter was the one to call KSP to say someone had been shot. 

"I was completely shocked because it's just a small town and not used to someone coming out here and getting shot," said Samantha Head, who lives nearby.

Pleasureville straddles the Henry and Shelby County lines about 45 miles northeast of Louisville.

Police say Carman is cooperating with the investigation. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.